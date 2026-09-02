Korean sci-fi thriller Hope gets India release date; here's when Na Hong-jin, Hoyeon's film hits theatres

South Korean film Hope, starring Squid Game actress Hoyeon, has been garnering attention for its record-breaking budget, interesting storyline and star-studded cast. The film is reportedly the most expensive Korean film ever made. Directed by Na Hong-jin, Hope marks his return to the big screen after nearly a decade.

The film initially released in South Korea cinemas on July 15, 2026, followed by its US release on September 9. Now, Hope is gearing up for its India release. The makers recently announced that the follow-up to Na Hong-jin's 2016 horror film The Wailing will hit Indian theatres this September. Read on to find out when the film is releasing.

South Korean film Hope gets India release date

The Korean sci-fi thriller Hope will be released in Indian theatres on September 25, 2026. Viewers can watch the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and features an ensemble cast comprising Korean stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon, along with Hollywood actors Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

Korean film Hope to release in India: What is the film about?

For the unversed, Hope follows a village police chief and his rookie deputy as they try to protect their community from a mysterious creature after wildfires cut off all communication. Meanwhile, a local hunting party ventures deep into the mountains, only to find itself being hunted.

The film marks Na Hong-jin’s return to filmmaking after a 10-year gap. It is also his fourth consecutive film to receive an invitation to Cannes, following The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing.

Who all are in the cast?

Apart from Squid Game actress Hoyeon, the film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Eum Moon-suk in key roles.

What did Na Hong-jin say about Hope?

As per PTI, talking about the film, Na Hong-jin said he wanted Hope to begin with the basic fear of coming face-to-face with an unknown creature before expanding into a larger story about survival, human instinct and the consequences of fear.

He added, "We wanted the world of the film to feel both immediate and unpredictable, while also giving the audience the scale and spectacle of a large cinematic experience. I'm excited for audiences in India to experience this world on the big screen."

Watch the official trailer of Hope below:

Hope: Production details

Hope is presented by Plus M Entertainment and produced by Forged Films in co-production with Plus M Entertainment and Westworld. The film is being released in India by Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

In a statement, Jiten Hemdev, MD and CEO of Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said, "We are thrilled to bring Na Hong-jin's 'Hope' to Indian audiences. With its release across five languages, we hope to make this ambitious and critically acclaimed film accessible to audiences across India. We are excited to invite Indian audiences to experience 'Hope' in Indian cinemas."

(With PTI inputs)

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