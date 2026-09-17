Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook return with The Scandal, know total number of episodes, release date and more

Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook are set to headline Netflix's upcoming historical romance series The Scandal. The K-drama is scheduled to premiere worldwide on September 18 and brings together the two popular actors in a story set against the rigid social order of the Joseon era.

The series also stars NANA and is inspired by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses. It also draws from the 2003 Korean film Untold Scandal, which starred Lee Mi-sook, Bae Yong-joon and Jeon Do-yeon. However, the Netflix series approaches the familiar story in a new format, with director Jung Ji-woo at the helm.

The Scandal release date and where to watch

The Scandal will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2026. The series will be available worldwide, although the exact release time can vary depending on the viewer’s region. However, if Netflix follows its standard global release timing of 12:00 AM Pacific Time, then in India, The Scandal will release at 12:30 PM IST on September 18, 2026.

Episode guide

The show is expected to have eight episodes and seems like the OTT giant will release all the episodes at once. That simply means that this time, Netflix has ditched the daily release plan and will release all the episodes on September 18, 2026.

What is The Scandal about?

The Scandal is set in the Joseon era and revolves around Lady Cho, an intelligent and ambitious woman who has been forced to play the limited part prescribed to women by society. Instead of being content with what she has, she tries to exert her influence behind closed doors.

In order to prove that he is really good at seduction, Lady Cho suggests a bet between Jo-won, a wealthy and famous seducer and Hui-yeon, a widow who never had any relationship and always tries to keep her reputation clean. This bet soon transforms into a more complex story when real emotions get involved. The three characters find themselves caught between desire, social expectations and the consequences of a game that was never meant to involve real feelings.

Son Ye-jin plays Lady Cho

Son Ye-jin takes on the role of Lady Cho, a character who uses intelligence and social influence to navigate a world that does not give women formal power.

The role offers the actor a departure from the romantic characters that have made her popular internationally, including her much-loved performance in Crash Landing on You. In The Scandal, her character is presented as strategic and calculating, while the reasons behind the wager remain an important part of the story.

Ji Chang-wook plays Jo-won

Ji Chang-wook plays Jo-won, an aristocrat who has earned a reputation as one of Joseon’s most accomplished seducers. He is portrayed as someone who values freedom and conquest rather than conventional romantic commitment.

Lady Cho’s proposal appeals to his competitive nature, leading him to take on the challenge of winning Hui-yeon over. However, the situation changes once his carefully planned seduction starts giving way to genuine emotions.

NANA plays Hui-yeon

NANA plays Hui-yeon, the widow at the centre of the wager. Unlike Lady Cho and Jo-won, she is not initially looking for a romantic game and has much more to lose because of the social expectations placed on her. As Jo-won approaches her, Hui-yeon finds herself drawn into a situation she did not choose. Her character becomes central to the conflict as she attempts to understand the intentions of the people around her while dealing with feelings of her own.

Han Sun-hwa and Chani are also part of the supporting cast, while Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and NANA form the principal trio.

The Scandal is based on a classic story

The series is inspired by Les Liaisons dangereuses, the 1782 French novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. The story has been adapted several times across different countries and formats. In Korea, the source material was previously adapted as Untold Scandal in 2003. The film shifted the story to Joseon and featured Lee Mi-sook, Bae Yong-joon and Jeon Do-yeon in the lead roles.

The new Netflix series retains the central idea of manipulation, desire and social reputation but expands it into an episodic drama. Director Jung Ji-woo is expected to explore the motivations of the three central characters in greater detail.

With Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook returning to the screen in very different roles, The Scandal is among Netflix's upcoming Korean dramas to watch out for this September.

Also Read:

OTT releases this week: From Lust Stories 3 to The Scandal and Irumudi, here's what to watch