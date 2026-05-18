Birthday party in just Rs 100! Viral video of kids celebrating together wins hearts online

New Delhi:

A heartwarming birthday celebration video is making people smile online after a group of children came together to celebrate their friend Suraj’s birthday in the simplest but sweetest way possible.

The now-viral clip, shared on Suraj Kumar’s Instagram account, shows the children gathering around while Suraj cooks Maggi for everyone using packets reportedly worth Rs 100. He also brought cold drinks for his friends, turning the small gathering into a joyful little celebration.

A simple celebration full of genuine happiness

Not like fancy birthday parties, which use extravagant decorations and assorted refreshments, the birthday party shown in the video is quite simple without any decorations or balloons. In the video, there are only some friends who are sitting and talking to each other. Suraj is seen making Maggi in the video while his friends are waiting for him with great eagerness. They sit together relishing the meal, making them the focus of the scene.

Many viewers online said the clip felt refreshing because it showed how genuine joy often comes from togetherness rather than expensive celebrations.

Internet is touched by the children’s bond

As the video spread online, several users said the children’s friendship and contentment made the celebration far more meaningful than many luxurious parties seen on social media. What the viewers especially loved was that everyone was enjoying themselves in their own natural way without putting up a performance for social media. For some, the clip acted as a reminder that when one is young and makes friends during those days, they can derive happiness even from the smallest and most insignificant of things.

Another aspect emphasised by several people was that food had an incredible ability to bring individuals together, with dishes such as Maggi being nostalgic for millions of people in India.

It seems that in today's world of highly curated social media, it's often the simpler aspects of life that tend to touch hearts.

The birthday video touched so many people because it brought out the very essence of celebration, that not everything requires a lot of expenditure and planning to leave a lasting impact on our minds.

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