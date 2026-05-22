US-Iran peace deal draft finalised after tense negotiations, announcement expected within hours: Reports

New Delhi:

In a significant diplomatic development, the United States and Iran are engaged in high-intensity indirect talks to finalise a potential agreement that could be announced within hours, according to reports. Both sides are attempting to steer the region away from another spiral of confrontation even as deep differences over Tehran's nuclear activities persist. Iran's state news agency IRNA has indicated that the draft framework involves an immediate and full ceasefire across all fronts, along with assurances that maritime routes in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz will remain open for safe passage. The proposal also outlines a phased withdrawal of sanctions, tied directly to Iran's adherence to the commitments outlined in the agreement.

Additional commitments and upcoming diplomatic roadmap

The draft reportedly features commitments from both Washington and Tehran to avoid striking key infrastructure. It also sets the stage for follow-up negotiations on unresolved matters, which are expected to commence within seven days as part of a broader diplomatic track. The New York Times has reported that both countries are exchanging messages and draft texts through indirect channels as part of ongoing efforts to build a workable structure for a potential deal.

Talks underway amid fragile Iran-Israel ceasefire

The diplomatic engagements come at a time amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel as uncertainty continues over whether diplomacy can hold or whether tensions may flare again. One of the most contentious issues is Iran's cache of highly enriched uranium. Multiple reports suggest Tehran has toughened its stance and is unwilling to send its near weapons-grade uranium overseas, a crucial demand reportedly emphasised by the United States. Adding to the friction, US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Washington will not permit Iran to keep enriched uranium that could support weapons development.

Tense phone call between Trump and Netanyahu

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call over the future course of the war on Iran as Washington appeared to be in favour of a deal instead of the resumption of strikes, US media reported. After the Tuesday (May 19) phone call with Trump, Netanyahu's "hair was on fire", US media outlet Axios reported on Wednesday, adding that the Israeli Prime Minister was keen on the resumption of strikes to further degrade Iran's military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.

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