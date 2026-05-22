Two dead, 15-20 passengers injured after bus collides with tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Lucknow:

At least two people died and two dozen passengers sustained critical injured after a bus collided with tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in a tragic road accident early on Friday morning. The incident was reported when a private double-decker bus en route from Kanpur to Gurugram collided with a vehicle, causing the bus to instantly catch fire and triggering widespread panic among the passengers.

On a bus collided with a truck on the Lucknow Expressway, Dr Piyush Gangwar from Shikohabad Government Hospital says, "There was a bus accident... A total of 15 patients have come to us... There is no information about any casualties yet."

Chaos erupted in Matsena area after accident

Chaos erupted in the Matsena area following the accident, and the injured were referred to Saifai and the Firozabad Medical College for treatment.

On the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad—specifically near pillar marker 46 km within the jurisdiction of the Matsena police station—a private sleeper bus traveling from Kanpur to Gurugram collided with a tanker.

The impact was so severe that the bus immediately burst into flames, and the scene was filled with screams and cries of distress. The accident claimed the lives of the bus driver and conductor, while approximately two dozen passengers are reported to be injured.

Soon after receiving the information, the police, fire brigade, and relief teams immediately rushed to the scene. Along with bringing the fire under control, relief and rescue operations were initiated. The injured have been transported via ambulance to the Firozabad Medical College and Saifai Medical College for medical treatment.

Here's what city magistrate said on accident

Vinod Kumar Pandey, the City Magistrate, stated, "A very tragic incident has occurred; a double-decker bus collided with a tanker and caught fire, resulting in injuries to 15 to 20 people. Five individuals have been admitted to the Trauma Center, while 15 others have been admitted to hospitals in Shikohabad and Saifai. Based on the information currently available, the driver and conductor have passed away."

Initial reports suggest that the local residents and passersby were the first to initiate rescue operations before the police, fire brigade, and official relief teams arrived to take control of the situation.

While the firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, the police managed the traffic congestion. It should be noted that the road accident briefly disrupted the flow of vehicles on the expressway, but authorities successfully cleared the route and restored normal traffic operations.

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