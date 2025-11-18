Uttar Pradesh: Three dead, dozens injured as double-decker bus overturns on Agra expressway | Video Emergency teams rushed the injured to hospitals in Kanpur for treatment. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, while authorities continue rescue operations and assess passenger safety.

New Delhi:

A double-decker sleeper bus traveling from Delhi to Bihar overturned on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway in Kanpur’s Arauli area on Tuesday morning, leaving three people dead and several injured. Initial reports suggest the bus mounted the central divider at high speed before flipping, causing chaos inside the vehicle. Broken glass, scattered luggage, and cries of injured passengers created a horrific scene. Emergency teams arrived promptly and shifted the severely injured to Kanpur hospitals for treatment.

Driver allegedly fell asleep

Passengers claimed the bus departed from Delhi on Monday evening for Siwan, Bihar, carrying 45 passengers. According to eyewitnesses, the driver appeared drowsy before the crash, causing the speeding bus to climb the divider and overturn. Arauli police inspector Janardan Singh Yadav confirmed that the accident is suspected to have occurred due to the driver falling asleep. Shockingly, both the driver and cleaner fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Massive rescue operation

Upon receiving the alert, UPIDA personnel and police teams rushed to the spot. Several passengers trapped inside the overturned bus were freed after rescuers broke windows and seats. Around a dozen ambulances transported the injured to Bilhaur CHC, where doctors declared three dead, while critically injured passengers were referred to Kanpur for further treatment. Officials, including SDM Dr. Sanjeev Dixit and ACP Manjay Singh, visited the injured and ensured prompt medical care.

Passengers from multiple districts affected

The injured include people from Siwan, Gopalganj, Darbhanga, Chhapra, Gorakhpur, Faridabad, Delhi, Ayodhya, and Basti, highlighting the interstate nature of the bus route. The heavily damaged bus has been removed from the expressway using a crane, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. Authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash, including driver negligence and potential safety violations.

Investigation Underway

Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. With both the driver and cleaner absconding, authorities are working to trace them and gather further evidence. The tragic accident has sparked concern over road safety and driver fatigue on major expressways, emphasizing the need for stricter regulations and monitoring for long-distance bus services.

(Inputs from Gyanendra Shukla)