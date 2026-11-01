Azam Khan arrested by ED in Jauhar University case, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Azam Khan has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case.

The Directorate of Enforcement's Lucknow Zonal Office arrested Azam Khan on October 31, 2026, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. A special PMLA court in Ghaziabad remanded him to judicial custody. He has already been taken to Dasna jail.

ED's investigation into alleged land grab

The ED began its investigation after 26 FIRs were registered by Uttar Pradesh Police at Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur in July 2019. The cases alleged that agricultural land belonging to farmers in Singankhera village was forcibly occupied for the university.

According to the allegations, farmers were subjected to assault, unlawful confinement and threats to make them execute sale deeds in favour of the university.

During its investigation, the ED found that funds and materials meant for public works were allegedly diverted to the university. Government works were carried out on its private campus, while donations from contractors who had been awarded government contracts were allegedly routed back to the trust.

Following information provided by the ED, an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered on October 13, 2026. The agency also took up 28 other FIRs registered in Rampur involving allegations of robbery, extortion, cheating and forgery.

University property attached, value pegged at Rs 1,170 crore

On October 28, 2026, the ED provisionally attached land and buildings of the university held by the trust, valued at Rs 426.46 crore, under the PMLA. The present value of the attached property is estimated at around Rs 1,170 crore.

The agency had earlier conducted searches at the university and related premises in Rampur in August 2026. Incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized during the searches.

Further investigation is in progress.

With inputs from Zubair Akhtar

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