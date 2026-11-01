Wanted shooter from Randeep Bhati gang killed in encounter in Noida; 2 cops injured too

Noida:

A shooter from the Randeep Bhati gang has been killed in an encounter with the police in Noida. Two police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire; they have been admitted to a hospital. According to DCP Preeti Yadav, the encounter took place within the jurisdiction of the Sector 126 police station. The deceased, identified as Maya alias Aman Tyagi—a shooter for the Randeep Bhati gang—had a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head.

DCP Preeti Yadav stated that on the evening of October 31, the police received information that the SOG team and the Sector 126 police were conducting a search operation. An attempt was made to stop a suspicious individual on a motorcycle for a check, but he attacked the police team. Two police officers were injured in the attack. In self-defense, the police returned fire, leaving the perpetrator injured as well. The scene was immediately cordoned off, and the injured were taken to the district hospital, where the perpetrator succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Tyagi, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, against whom more than a dozen criminal cases are registered. A reward of Rs 50,000 had also been announced for his capture. Recently, he along with his associates was involved in a shooting incident within the jurisdiction of the Badalpur police station; a case has been registered in connection with this, and legal proceedings are underway.

In 2019, Maya was involved in an encounter with the police in 'Phase 2'. During this incident, he sustained gunshot wounds to both his legs, following which he was arrested by the police. Aman, alias Maya Tyagi, had been involved in several major crimes, including murder, in Muzaffarnagar.

Due to a personal enmity with Robin Tyagi, Maya joined forces with him to run a gang. Later, Robin became friends with Randeep Bhati. To evade the police, Maya also sought refuge with Randeep and went into hiding in Greater Noida. He worked with the Randeep gang for several years. Maya held a significant position within both the Robin and Randeep Bhati gangs, serving as a sharpshooter. It is alleged that he played a key role in the murders of Devendra Bhati and a contractor from Jhummanpura in Greater Noida, as well as in a double murder in Junpat. Prior to this, an encounter had taken place between the police and a criminal in Ghaziabad last month, during which the criminal sustained injuries.

-With IANS Inputs.

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