US 'secretly' carries out strike on Iran's Qeshm Island as Trump signals progress in talks to end conflict

Washington:

The United States 'secretly' attacked Iran's Qeshm Island, the largest island in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the latest in a series of limited strikes Washington has conducted against Tehran in recent weeks. The attacks come even as President Donald Trump has signalled progress in negotiations with Iran to end the eight-month-old conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Explosions heard on Qeshm Island

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that five explosions were heard in quick succession on Qeshm Island, with some residents also reporting sightings of two aircraft flying over the island.

Citing US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had kept the strikes limited in scale and deliberately concealed to avoid signalling any intention of resuming its broader military campaign against Iran.

One US official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the strikes targeted "Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets".

The attacks appeared to be limited in nature rather than marking a full resumption of hostilities. They came on the eve of crucial US midterm elections, despite President Trump having previously said that Washington would not launch strikes against Iran before the polls.

Deal with Iran 'could happen': Trump

Trump has signalled progress towards a possible agreement with Iran, as Tehran seeks to expedite its ceasefire proposal. "It looks like that's coming together very nicely," Trump said on Monday while speaking at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC. "That's why I guess the oil prices dropped. People found out about it."

His remarks came after a post on Truth Social in which he said Iran wanted to reach a settlement "as soon as possible", adding, "It could happen!"

Vice President JD Vance also expressed optimism over the prospects of a negotiated agreement with Iran, indicating that the administration believed diplomatic efforts had made some progress.

Netanyahu pushed Trump for strikes in a weekend call

According to news agency AP, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed Trump for another wave of strikes on Iran, according to two regional officials and a third person familiar with the matter.

A return to full-scale war with Iran could help Netanyahu to form an emergency government after he and his far-right allies lost their parliamentary majority in last week's elections. Trump has alternated between threatening major strikes and pushing for a deal with Iran.

The two officials said diplomatic efforts have made progress, with Qatari mediators holding two rounds of talks last week with Iranian officials. The two officials said the mediators are trying to advance a framework for Iran to cease its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in return for the US lifting its blockade on Iran's ports.

(With AP, AFP and ANI inputs)

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