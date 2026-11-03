Indian Navy's big operation in Arabian Sea, rescues 20 crew members from hijacked Iranian vessel

The Indian Navy has successfully rescued all 20 crew members of a fishing vessel that had been hijacked by armed pirates in the Arabian Sea, completing a challenging 48-hour operation more than 3,000 km from Mumbai. The successful mission, carried out on November 2, involved coordinated efforts to locate and intercept the hijacked Iranian vessel before securing the release of its crew and the ship.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the successful operation and congratulated the Indian Navy for its swift and coordinated response. He highlighted the scale of the mission, particularly the distance from India's western coastline and the threat posed by heavily armed pirates. In a post on X, Singh said, "My congratulations to Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26."

Indian Navy conducts 48-hour rescue mission with IAF support

According to the Defence Minister, the operation involved multiple stages, beginning with the identification and localisation of the hijacked fishing vessel Azini. The Navy subsequently intercepted the vessel and ensured the safe release of all 20 crew members from the pirates.

The operation also received timely assistance from the Indian Air Force (IAF), highlighting the coordination between India's defence services in responding to maritime security challenges. Praising the personnel involved, Singh said, "The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh reiterates India's commitment to safe seas

The Defence Minister said the successful mission reflected India's determination and operational capability to protect human lives and maintain security across the Indian Ocean Region. He also underlined the importance of safeguarding maritime routes against threats such as piracy, reiterating India's commitment to maintaining a free, open and secure maritime environment.

Concluding his message, Singh said, "India continues to stand resolute in ensuring SAFE SEAS and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region," he added. The rescue underscores the Indian Navy's role in responding to maritime emergencies beyond India's immediate coastal waters and protecting seafarers from security threats in the wider Indian Ocean Region.

It is to be noted here that the Azini was hijacked on Thursday (October 29) between the coastal towns of Bandar Bayla and Hafun in northeastern Somalia, a maritime security officer with the Puntland Maritime Police Force told The Associated Press.

(With inputs from ANI)

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