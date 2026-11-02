Woman alleges Rs 2.5 lakh jewellery, Rs 25,000 cash stolen from First AC coach, claims no police response

A woman's account of an alleged theft aboard Train No. 15726, the Anand Vihar-New Jalpaiguri Express, has raised concerns about passenger security in premium railway compartments. The woman reportedly lost jewellery worth around Rs 2.5 lakh while travelling on the train near Lucknow. She also claims that Rs 25,000 in cash was stolen.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman, crying profusely, says she was travelling with her young child and did not realise when the theft took place. Her account has drawn thousands of reactions, with users debating passenger responsibility and railway security.

Woman alleges jewellery and cash stolen from First AC coach

The woman says she was travelling on Train No. 15726, the Anand Vihar-New Jalpaiguri Express, when the alleged theft took place around Lucknow. According to her account, someone allegedly entered the coach and took her belongings without her noticing.

She claims that jewellery worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25,000 in cash went missing. She also expresses frustration over what she describes as a lack of immediate assistance, saying repeated attempts to seek help did not bring a police response.

Woman alleges no police response after pulling emergency chain

One of the most concerning parts of her account is the claim that she pulled the emergency chain four times but did not receive the help she expected. In the video, she questions the railway security arrangements and expresses disappointment over the alleged absence of an immediate response.

For passengers, such an experience can be distressing. The loss of valuable belongings is upsetting, while uncertainty over whom to approach during an emergency can add to the concern.

Woman says she was travelling with her young child

The woman also says she was travelling with her child. In the video, she expresses relief that the child was not harmed or taken away.

Her account has drawn attention to the challenges of travelling with a young child, particularly during overnight journeys. Several viewers have sympathised with her situation, while others have questioned why she was carrying expensive jewellery and cash while travelling by train.

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