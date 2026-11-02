Swami Prasad Maurya meets UP Congress in-charge over 2027 polls; Samajwadi Party expresses displeasure

Swami Prasad Maurya, president of the Apni Janta Party, met Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam in Delhi on Monday to discuss the strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections. Maurya shared a photograph of the meeting on his X handle, writing: "I discussed the strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam at his office."

The meeting appears to have upset the Samajwadi Party (SP), which has asked Congress to follow coalition etiquette. The reaction comes just days after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ruled out Maurya's inclusion in the alliance, making the latest interaction a point of tension between the two parties.

Swami Prasad Maurya meets UP Congress in-charge

Maurya had also met Rahul Gandhi earlier. The SP, however, is not pleased with the latest meeting. Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra said Congress should avoid such interactions while Akhilesh Yadav is in talks with the Congress leadership. The party has said Congress should adhere to the responsibilities that come with being part of an alliance.

Akhilesh Yadav had ruled out Maurya's inclusion

At a press conference three days ago, Akhilesh had made it clear that Maurya was not part of the SP-led alliance. He said: "Swami Prasad Maurya is not part of our alliance. He does not even figure in our seat count. Avoid him, ignore him."

The remarks had already drawn a clear line between the SP and Maurya. The latest meeting with Congress has now prompted further discontent within the SP, with Mehrotra saying the party should be mindful of its ongoing discussions with the Congress leadership.

Maurya's political journey from BSP to his own party

Maurya was once considered close to Mayawati and served as a minister in the BSP government. Just before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he joined the SP. However, after his controversial remarks on the Ramcharitmanas, the SP distanced itself from him.

Maurya went on to form his own party in 2024. The latest meeting with Congress comes as parties begin discussing strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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