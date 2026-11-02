Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket

Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to his over a decade-long career.

Known for his aggressive style of play, the 38-year-old had represented Australia across all three formats and was a member of the team's squads that won 2015 and the 2023 One-Day International (ODI) World Cups.

Maxwell had made his international debut in an ODI against Afghanistan in August 2012. He represented the side in 149 ODIs, scoring 3,990 runs with 201 being his best. Besides, he also took 77 wickets at an average of 47.32, with 4/40 being his best figures.

In September 2012, he had made his T20I debut against Pakistan. Since then, he played 130 games for Australia in the shortest format, scoring 2,897 runs and taking 51 wickets. His highest score in the format remained a 145 and his best bowling figures were 3/10.

Maxwell had also represented Australia in seven Tests after making his debut against India in 2013. His highest in Test was a 104 against India, while 4/127 remains his best bowling figures.

Glenn Maxwell: The limited overs legend

Maxwell's legacy would remain in limited overs. Apart from winning two ODI World Cups, he was also part of the Aaron Finch-led side that had won the 2021 T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the final that was played against New Zealand in Dubai, Maxwell had scored an unbeaten 28 off 18 balls, hitting the winning boundary. He also bowled four overs, conceding 28 runs without taking a wicket.

Despite his hitting abilities, Maxwell had been struggling with form, which led to his retirement from ODIs in June 2025. In February, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had even reckoned that Maxwell's career was nearing his end.

"Glenn Maxwell, I don't think will be there. I think it looks to me like his career is coming towards an end. Marcus Stoinis would also probably be a question mark, but he's predominantly playing only T20 cricket tournaments around the world these days. Doesn't play a lot of state cricket and obviously plays the BBL, so with his all-round ability, he might be there. Steve Smith has been very vocal about him wanting to be a part of an Olympic team as well. Whether or not that happens is a different story," Ponting had said.

ALSO READ:

Glenn Phillips surpasses Abhishek Sharma in an elite list as New Zealand defeat India in the fifth T20I