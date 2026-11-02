Six killed, two critical as van collides with trailer truck in UP's Kushinagar, CM Yogi expresses condolences

Kushinagar (UP) :

At least six people were killed, and two others were critically injured after an Omni van collided with a trailer truck on National Highway 28 in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar late at night, police said. The accident took place near Tharuadih, within the limits of Hata Kotwali police station.

The van was carrying eight people when it collided with the trailer, killing six occupants on the spot. The two injured were rushed to the hospital and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for further treatment.

Among those killed were five members of the same family, who lived in Bhaluhi village under the jurisdiction of Kaptanganj police station. The family was reportedly returning from a celebratory event at a relative's house when the accident occurred. The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, and all six occupants died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Kanhaiya Prasad (40), Ramvilas (65), Ram Milan (35), Mridul Mishra (35), Ranjay Gupta (32) and Mithilesh Gupta (22), the police said.

Local residents, along with police personnel, helped retrieve the bodies from the mangled vehicle.

CM Yogi expresses condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed officials to reach the spot, expedite relief and rescue operations, and ensure all possible assistance to the families of the victims. The Chief Minister also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Celebratory firing at wedding kills five-year-old in UP's Sultanpur

In another incident, a five-year-old boy was allegedly killed after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing ahead of a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Futehari Banke village, under the Kadipur police station area, when the boy's relative, identified as Ajay, allegedly opened fire before the wedding procession was to leave.

The deceased was identified as Arsh Patel. Police said his mother, Amrita Patel, rushed him to the Kadipur Community Health Centre with other family members. As his condition was critical, doctors referred him to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said an investigation was underway and the boy's body had been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police teams are searching for the accused, he added.

(Report: Uday Singh)

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