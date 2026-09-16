Family's bid to abduct woman in Bengaluru over love marriage takes drastic turn, chaos ensues

Six people were injured in Bengaluru's West Division after a car carrying four youths who had allegedly abducted a woman from her home collided with several other vehicles. One of the injured, a 57-year-old woman, suffered a head injury and has been admitted to the ICU.

According to the police investigation so far, the incident is linked to a young couple from Rajasthan who had married against their families' wishes around eight to nine months ago. The 21-year-old woman, Pooja, and 23-year-old Om Prakash, both from Melwas in Rajasthan, had moved to Bengaluru after their marriage and were living in the Agrahara Dasarahalli area. The sequence of events later led to a road accident in which multiple people were injured.

Woman allegedly abducted from Bengaluru home

Police said Pooja's family had not accepted the marriage and allegedly sent four people to Agrahara Dasarahalli. The group is accused of forcibly taking Pooja from her home and leaving with her in a car.

The incident took a dangerous turn at around 8 pm when the car was allegedly being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner. The vehicle collided with several other vehicles, leaving six people injured. All six are undergoing treatment.

The injured have been identified as:

Prithviraj, 12

Yashika, 9

Amul, 35

Mani, 64

Jayalakshmi, 57, who suffered a head injury and is currently admitted to the ICU

Santosh, 33

The injuries were reported after the vehicle collided with other vehicles during the alleged attempt to take Pooja away. Police are continuing to establish the sequence of events and examine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Three accused in police custody, driver absconding

The four people who allegedly arrived to abduct Pooja have been identified as Saddam, the driver, who is currently absconding; Rakesh, 31, from Rajasthan; Karan, 25, from Rajasthan; and Ayan, 18, from Rajasthan.

Police have seized the Hyundai Venue allegedly used in the incident. The vehicle bears registration number RJ 22 CC 9691. Three of the accused are currently in police custody, while the driver remains on the run.

The case remains under investigation, with police looking into the circumstances of the alleged abduction and the subsequent road accident. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

ALSO READ:

Bengaluru woman kidnapped, assaulted, forced to strip and filmed over unpaid loan; two women among 3 held