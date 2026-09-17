Bengaluru man throws floor cleaner at wife, kills her with sharp weapon, accused arrested

Bengaluru:

In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked in Bangalore as her husband threw floor cleaner at her and attacked with a sharp weapon. The incident took place near Narayan Clinic in JP Nagar Third Phase. The victim has been identified as Madhumita (26). The accused husband Venkatesh has been arrested. They were married in 2023. According to police, they had been living apart for the past year.

Madhumita worked as a nurse in Narayan Clinic in Bangalore

Madhumita worked as a nurse in Narayan Clinic in Bangalore. Her husband Venkatesh was working in an oil company in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He came to Bangalore yesterday evening. She went out for breakfast at around 3 am today.

The husband attacked Madhumita with a sharp weapon and threw a floor cleaner. He fled the scene after the attack. Madhumita, who was seriously injured, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where she died. She had been working as a nurse at Narayan Clinic for one and a half years. JP Nagar police visited the scene and inspected the area.

Police have arrested the accused husband

Police have arrested the accused husband and also seized the bike he was riding in. During the attack, locals tried to save the woman by throwing stones at the attacker.

The accused also tried to attack the people who came to rescue him. Traffic police stationed at a nearby signal detained the accused. Police are questioning the accused Venkatesh further.

In another development, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district allegedly killed his wife while she was sleeping after suspecting her of having an extramarital affair with another man. The accused stabbed his wife with a sharp weapon and slit her throat and the attack was so brutal that her head was reportedly severed from her body.

The incident was reported in the Islamnagar Tiliya area of Hardoi and police identified the accused as Parvez, who had been married to 28-year-old Nagma for nearly 12 years. Police said Parvez had been suspicious of his wife for some time and frequently accused her of talking to another man over the phone. Both of them often had arguments over the issue, investigators said.

On that fateful night of September 9, Parvez allegedly attacked Nagma while she was asleep. After killing her, he went to the police station and surrendered, where he reportedly confessed to the crime.

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