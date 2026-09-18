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Congress' Nandigram candidate arrested after Mamata Banerjee announces support

Reported ByOnkar Sarkar  Written ByIndia TV News Desk  
Published: ,Updated:

According to sources, he was arrested in connection with an old case. Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee held a press conference and announced her support for the Congress.

Congress candidate from Nandigram, Milan Pradhan arrested.
Congress candidate from Nandigram, Milan Pradhan arrested. Image Source : Reporter
Nandigram:

The Congress candidate from Nandigram, Milan Pradhan has been arrested. According to sources, he was arrested in connection with an old case. Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee held a press conference and announced her support for the Congress.  

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