The Congress candidate from Nandigram, Milan Pradhan has been arrested. According to sources, he was arrested in connection with an old case. Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee held a press conference and announced her support for the Congress.
- Home
- West Bengal
- Congress' Nandigram candidate arrested after Mamata Banerjee announces support
Congress' Nandigram candidate arrested after Mamata Banerjee announces support
According to sources, he was arrested in connection with an old case. Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee held a press conference and announced her support for the Congress.
Nandigram:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Mamata's TMC to back Congress in Nandigram after Sanchita Pradhan Dey pulls out of race
-
Nandigram bypoll twist: Setback for Mamata Banerjee's TMC as Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdraws name
-
Newlywed woman engulfed in flames during honeymoon barbecue in Darjeeling, CCTV captures horror
-
'Pass or fail' test for minorities? Suvendu Adhikari's big pitch ahead of Bengal bypolls
-
BJP declares Bengal bypoll candidates, names mother of CM Adhikari's late aide Rath for Nandigram
Top News
-
Congress' Nandigram candidate arrested after Mamata Banerjee announces support
-
16 dead, many others wounded in massive explosion at mosque in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
-
Sumit Nagal fails to impress after stunning start, India trail 2-0 in Davis Cup tie vs South Korea
-
India slams Pakistan over naval collision response: 'PNS Hunain violated maritime norms'
Advertisement
Advertisement