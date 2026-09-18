Sumit Nagal fails to impress after stunning start, India trail 2-0 in Davis Cup tie vs South Korea

New Delhi:

After a disappointing start to the Davis Cup, India needed a strong start through Sumit Nagal in the second game of the tie. Earlier in the day, Dhakshineswar Suresh suffered after making an early impression, which helped Korea take a lead. There was pressure on Nagal to help India bounce back and he gave his all, but it wasn’t enough at the end of the day.

Hyeon Chung outlasted Sumit Nagal 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a thrilling three-set match, clinching the second singles rubber for South Korea in their Davis Cup World Group Qualifiers tie.



Nagal put on a dominant display to claim the opening set 6-2 against Chung. The Indian No. 1 took early control from the baseline, imposing his rhythm and breaking Chung’s serve twice to sweep through the first set in convincing fashion. Nagal’s clean hitting and tactical depth left the South Korean struggling to find answers in front of his home crowd.

Chung’s gritty comeback

Chung eventually mounted a gritty comeback to take the second set 6-4 to level the tie against Nagal. The Indian broke early in a gruelling, seven-deuce fourth game to go ahead, but Chung refused to back down on home soil. The former Australian Open semifinalist dug deep to reclaim the break, locking the set at 4-4. Capitalising on crucial errors, Chung then broke Nagal once more in the final game to pull even in the match.

After falling behind 1-3 in the deciding set, Nagal mounted a furious comeback, breaking back and pushing through a gruelling four-deuce game to level the score at 4-4 at one stage. The two traded intense holds as tension mounted, but Chung held firm at 5-5 before breaking the Indian’s serve in the final game to secure the match.

With the defeat, India are now 2-0 down in the Davis Cup. The action has ended for the day. Next up, the two nations will face each other in doubles again when India’s N Sriram Balaji and Niki Kaliyanda poonacha take on Jisung Nam and Uisung Park. If India win the game, the tie will be extended to the fourth match.

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