Bengaluru horror: Software professional husband stabs wife to death, stuffed body in suitcase | Video Bengaluru horror: According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima, the body of a 32-year-old woman, Gouri Anil Sambekar, was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru horror: A horrific incident of a software professional from Maharashtra stabbing his wife to death at his residence and loading the body into a trolley bag (suitcase) has come to light in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Thursday (March 27), the police said.

Gouri, a native of Maharashtra, was married to Rakesh Rajendra Gangaram Khedekar. The couple resided within the Hulimavu police station limits. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

DCP South-east Bengaluru said, "The body of a 32-year-old woman, Gouri Khedekar, was found near Ambedkar Apartment. She was the wife of 36-year-old Rakesh Khedekar. Her body was found inside a suitcase. The husband and wife were living within the Hulimavu police station limits. Both belonged to Maharashtra. The body has been sent for post-mortem."

Husband stabs wife in neck and abdomen

The police have said that she was stabbed in the neck and abdomen. The whole body was folded and loaded into a trolley bag, they added. The victim's parents contacted the Maharashtra Police, which in turn alerted the Karnataka Police. DCP Fathima rushed to the spot and monitored the investigation. Police suspect that the accused Rakesh committed the crime at midnight on Wednesday (March 26).

Software professional absconding

The victim's husband Rakesh Rajendera Khedekar fled to Pune after the crime, police said, adding the accused has been detained in connection with the murder. The police control room was alerted by the house owner at around 5.30 pm. The woman and her husband moved to Bengaluru one year ago and were living in a flat at Doddakammanahalli village, said Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police. Her body was found dumped in a suitcase. There were stab injuries on her body, she said.

"The accused was detained in Pune and is being brought to Bengaluru. The motive behind the murder will be ascertained after he is interrogated," she added.

Responding to reports that the accused had informed his wife's parents about killing her, the officer said, "The matter is underway investigation and these details need to be verified."

The woman did her bachelor's in mass media while her husband, who works with a private firm, was working from home, police said. Forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples, police said, adding further investigation is underway.