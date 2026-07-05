Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion, later dies by suicide in Delhi's Ranhola

New Delhi:

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by attacking her with a battery after suspecting that she was speaking to someone on the phone, and later died by suicide after consuming poison in Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on July 2, when police received a PCR call reporting an attempted murder in Tilangpur Kotla village in Outer Delhi.

Man consumed aluminium phosphide

According to investigators, Vinay allegedly hit Nisha, 24, on the head with an Exide battery following a dispute. Police said that after killing his wife, Vinay allegedly consumed aluminium phosphide.

Police said the man then took their three-year-old daughter to his mother's rented accommodation in nearby Kotla Vihar Phase-I, located around 150 yards from their room, where he allegedly told his sister Priya that he had killed his wife and consumed poison.

Priya immediately rushed to the couple's room and found Nisha lying in a pool of blood. She then alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.

Man, woman declared brought dead

Vinay was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Police said after they found Nisha, lying critically injured with severe head wounds, they rushed her to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said post-mortem examinations of both the deceased have been conducted and the bodies handed over to their family for the last rites.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nisha had been married to Vinay for five years. The couple had a daughter around three years old and had been living as tenants in the area for the last six or seven months.

A case under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Ranhola police station, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Woman strangles husband to death

Earlier, a 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death following a heated argument over suspected infidelity in Delhi's Jagatpuri area, police said.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute after the husband allegedly suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. According to police, the incident took place at a house in Rashid Market in east Delhi's Jagatpuri.

The accused, identified as Alisha (20), had been facing frequent disputes with her husband, Mustakeem alias Sahil, who allegedly suspected her of being involved in a relationship with another man.

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