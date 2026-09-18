Saudi Arabia to halt crude supplies to European customers next month amid Houthi strikes: Report

While it continues to deal with the Houthis and its repeated strikes, Saudi Arabia has told European refiners that it won't be able to supply crude oil to them next month. This comes after Yemen-based Houthis targeted its East-West Pipeline corridor, leaving it severely damaged.

According to a report by Bloomberg News, two of oil refining customers in Europe have been informed by Saudi Arabia about the development. Citing people familiar with the development, the report stated the decision applies to all European buyers.

However, the Saudi Aramco -- state-owned company of Saudi Arabia -- has not confirmed the news and commented on the development.

Saudi Arabia is a massive supplier of crude oil to Europe. In June this year, the Kingdom supplied around 577,000 barrels of crude to European countries, the Bloomberg News report said, citing the International Energy Agency. If Saudi Arabia has indeed decided to halt its supplies, then it could lead to a crisis in Europe, as the continent is already dealing with higher crude rates owing to the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Scores killed in Saudi-Houthi conflict

The back-and-forth strikes by Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis have left many dead. In Yemen, 23 government soldiers were killed in the past 24 hours, while Houthis claim that 40 of its fighters died in Saudi airstrikes and fighting on the ground, as per a report by AFP.

Meanwhile, the first casualty by the conflict in Saudi Arabia was reported Thursday. "The fall of shrapnel from a downed drone in Taif governorate resulted in one death, two injuries, and material damage to several buildings and vehicles," Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency said.

With the Houthis continuing their strikes, Saudi Arabia has turned to its allies in the region; however, it has not received a positive response from anyone yet. The Saudis are also banking on Pakistan, with which it signed the so-called Mecca Joint Defence Agreement earlier.

Pakistan had earlier stated that the pact, which also includes Türkiye, was a 'defensive alliance', but has now said that it remains defending to Saudi Arabia; even though it has confirmed if it would strike the Houthis. "We will go to any extent for the security of (the two holy sanctuaries) and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Pakistan's military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told Arab News.

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