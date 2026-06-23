Bengaluru Metro services on Purple Line affected due to technical snag, passengers express concern

Bengaluru:

Attention passengers. Metro services on the Purple line were affected on Tuesday due to a technical snag developed in a train at Cubbon Park Metro Station, officials said. Some train services may experience minor delays, they said. The disruption led to heavy crowding at Cubbon Park and MG Road metro stations, as stranded commuters sought alternative modes of transport, including autos and app-based cabs, to reach their destinations.

Chaos was seen at the Purple Line stations

Chaos continued at the Purple Line stations as scores of passengers returning home were left stranded. Long queues were witnessed at several stations like Cubbon Park and MG Road. At MG Road Metro station, passengers were deboarded from the train.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the BMRCL said that as per the information received from the Operations Control Centre (OCC), a technical fault has been noticed in one of the trains at Cubbon Park Metro Station on the Purple Line.

Here's what BMRCL said on technical snag

"The Operations and Maintenance teams are attending to the issue on priority and necessary corrective measures are being taken. At present, train services are being operated between Magadi Road and Challaghatta, and between MG Road and Whitefield (Kadugodi) on the Purple Line," it said.

Expressing regret over the temporary inconvenience caused to commuters, the BMRCL assured that efforts are underway to restore normal services at the earliest. It requested passengers to cooperate and plan their journeys accordingly.

Bengaluru Metro passengers express concern

Taking to X, one passenger on board, Alan Desousa (@achris1226), wrote: "There was a huge sound in the last coach just as it entered the Cubbon Park tunnel. The rear motor drives aren't working, and the HVAC turns off frequently as the train picks up speed. There are occasional jerks as the train cruises after acceleration."

Another passenger said, “Long que at Seetharam Palya metro Station. Operations disrupted due to technical issue on the purple line.”

Another passenger said, "I live 15 km away and auto drivers are demanding Rs 450. I found other commuters haggling with auto drivers for the same locality, so we are sharing an auto."

The disruption in the metro services was affected through services on the Purple Line, one of the busiest corridors of Namma Metro connecting the eastern and western parts of Bengaluru. “Efforts are underway to restore normal services at the earliest,” the BMRCL said in a statement.

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