Savithri Sreedharan, National Award-winning actor, dies at 78; Kerala minister T Siddique extends condolences

Savithri Sreedharan, National Award-winning actor, has died at the age of 78. Known for her work in Malayalam cinema, Sreedharan's death has prompted condolences from across Kerala, with state minister T Siddique expressing grief over her passing.

Reportedly, the actress died of age-related health complications. She was best known for her role as Jamila in the Malayalam film Sudani from Nigeria. Her performance earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress. She also received a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.

Savithri Sreedharan dies at 78, Kerala minister extends condolences

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, the Kerala minister wrote in Malayalam, which loosely translates into English as, "Farewell to beloved actress Savithri Sreedharan. Savithri Sreedharan won the hearts of Malayalam cinema audiences with her portrayal of Jamila in Sudani from Nigeria. She received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress for the role and also earned a Special Mention at the National Film Awards. Before entering the world of cinema, Savithri Sreedharan was active in professional theatre for more than four decades. She also received Kerala State Theatre Awards for her outstanding performances. The loss of this beloved artist, who left her own mark on both theatre and cinema, is an irreparable loss to the Malayalam arts and cultural world. Heartfelt tributes." Take a look below:

Savithri Sreedharan's famous films

For the unversed, Savithri Sreedharan made her acting debut with the 1991 Malayalam film Kadavu. The film was directed by MT Vasudevan Nair and also featured Byon and Monisha in key roles. She also featured in several Malayalam films, including Dakini, Mera Naam Shaji, Virus, Ittymaani: Made in China, Pada and Paappan.

One of her most notable performances came in Sudani from Nigeria, where she played the character of Jameela. Directed by Zakariya, the film also stars Soubin Shahir, Samuel Abiola Robinson, Aneesh Menon and Sarasa Balussery in pivotal roles.

Her final screen appearance came in Vayasethrayaayi Muppathiee, released in 2024. The film was directed by Pappan T Nambiar and also features Prasant Murali, Mareena, Manju Pathrose, and Unni Raja in key roles. Savithri was preceded in death by her husband, Sreedharan, who passed away several years earlier.

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