EC says differing views are part of deliberations, clarifies decisions are taken unanimously or by majority

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a statement saying that differing views are a normal part of deliberations within the poll panel and clarified that its decisions are taken either unanimously or by majority. The statement came in the wake of an Indian Express report claiming that the two Election Commissioners had raised objections to the Election Commission's decisions 14 times over 10 months, including on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Here's what the Election Commission said:

Responding to queries, the Election Commission press note stated:

The ECI is a constitutional body that functions under the strict mandate of Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules, and established institutional conventions. The Commission operates as a multi-member constitutional body. Written notes, observations, technical suggestions, and internal checks-and-balances are standard, ongoing practices designed to ensure complete transparency, legal compliance, and operational rigour. All actions of the ECI have been in accordance of laws and instructions of the Commission. All official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by the Commission carry full legal sanctions and follow established statutory procedures under The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. Any operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights. The suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes. Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Not only the three Commissioners, but every officer of the Commission is fully authorized to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system. Highlighting certain specific internal notes/observations spread over the period of 10 months while overlooking the much larger body of approvals, decisions, instructions and initiatives give only one part of the picture. In recent months, the Commission has taken numerous decisions, issued instructions, introduced around 40 new initiatives, and undertaken many electoral reforms, including the conduct of Electoral roll revision (including SIR) across the country. All these decisions are an outcome of the unanimous decisions of the full Commission in the past one year. The Commission has recently successfully conducted major elections of Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal and election-related exercises during this period. This work involved wide-ranging administrative and operational machinery and many Commission approvals and instructions. The Commission’s digital platforms, such as ECINet, operate under strict data security protocols to prevent unauthorized tampering, manipulation, etc. IT security checks and audit controls are standard cybersecurity measures implemented across national databases. Statutory authorities, including Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), function as per statutory powers for registration and deletion under law. The Election Commission of India remains fully committed to executing its constitutional duties with complete integrity, recognizing its vital role in advancing our democracy.

What did the news report say?

The daily reported that questions had been repeatedly raised within the three-member Election Commission over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raising objections on several occasions.

According to the report, the nationwide rollout of the SIR was being overseen by all three commissioners. However, Sandhu and Joshi had formally recorded at least 14 objections over the past 10 months, including four on a single day, regarding decisions and orders they said were issued without their knowledge.

Opposition parties have criticised the Election Commission over the SIR exercise, alleging that it could disproportionately affect voters perceived to be not aligned with the BJP and its allies.

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