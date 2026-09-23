Udta Teer trailer is out; Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's spy-comedy promises action, chaos and patriotism

The trailer of Udta Teer is finally out, giving a glimpse into a high-energy spy-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Packed with humour, action, chaos and patriotic moments, the film promises an entertaining ride.

The film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik. Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Udta Teer trailer is out now

The 3-minute-18-second trailer offers a glimpse into the film's lively mix of comedy, action, and adventure. It introduces Ayushmann Khurrana as Bilal, a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory after an explosion and mistakenly believes he is part of India’s Counter-Terrorism Squad (CTS). Wheras Sara Ali Khan plays a CTS officer who works alongside him, without realising the truth about his past.

The trailer brings a fresh storyline, an energetic comic flavour and a vibrant ensemble cast. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Presenting tod-fod comedy...like never before! Get in, because this mission is a rollercoaster ride." Watch the trailer below:

When is Udta Teer releasing?

Udta Teer is slated to hit theatres on October 9, 2026. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the film stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe in key roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Azeem Dayani has served as the music supervisor.

Udta Teer to clash with Bokshi

The spy-comedy film Udta Teer will clash with folk horror film Bokshi, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Bhargav Saikia. The film is set against the backdrop of Sikkim and was shot in Hindi, Nepali and English. The film stars Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani, Dagi Ngomdir, Bhasker Pradhan, Sandeep Shridhar in key roles.

Ayushmann Khuranna's work front

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Raaz. He also has another project lined up for release this year. Titled Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and is slated to hit theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026.

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Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer finally gets its release date, to clash with Bokshi