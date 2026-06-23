Karnataka bride-to-be, parents die by suicide a day before wedding in Mysuru, neighbour arrested for abetment

Bengaluru:

A 21-year-old bride-to-be and her parents allegedly died by suicide just a day before the wedding in Karnataka's Mysuru district, with the police now arresting a local youth over alleged harassment of the family, which led them to take the extreme step, officials said.

The arrest came after the couple and their daughter left behind a suicide note in which they accused Ullas Gowda of extreme mental harassment and spreading false rumours about the woman after her marriage was fixed. The accused was pressurising the parents to marry their daughter to him.

The incident came to light on Monday in Kempayyana Hundi village under the Varuna Assembly constituency, where Shivanna, his wife Nagaratna, and their daughter Rakshita were found dead after allegedly consuming poison.

A suicide note recovered from the house reportedly blamed Ullas Gowda, a resident of the same village, for mentally harassing the family.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The accused has been identified as Ullas Gowda

Pressure to marry daughter

According to the police investigation, Ullas had allegedly been harassing Rakshita and pressuring her to marry him despite her engagement having already been fixed with another man. Police said the accused allegedly spread false claims about having a relationship with Rakshita and conveyed the same to her fiance and his family.

Police suspect that the allegations and the resulting fear of social stigma and damage to the family's reputation left the family devastated, ultimately leading them to take the extreme step.

The suicide note allegedly stated that Ullas Gowda had sent messages to Rakshita's fiance, making false claims regarding his relationship with her.

Based on the contents of the suicide note and preliminary investigation, police arrested Ullas Gowda on charges of abetment to suicide under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

A team from the T Narasipura Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police have registered a case and are examining the suicide note, digital evidence, and other circumstances surrounding the incident. Further investigation is in progress.