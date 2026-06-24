India warns against non-essential travel to Iran, seeks registration of citizens | Check advisory

New Delhi:

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Wednesday issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country until further notice, citing the ongoing situation in the region. While acknowledging recent positive developments, the embassy advised travellers to postpone their plans till further updates.

The advisory comes just days after Iran and the United States endorsed a peace agreement aimed at ending the three-month-long conflict in the region.

For those currently in Iran or planning an essential visit, the embassy urged citizens to exercise caution, remain vigilant, and follow local authorities' instructions while staying updated through official channels.

“The Embassy of India, Tehran, has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran. In light of recent positive developments and the improvement in the overall situation, the Embassy wishes to issue the following revised advisory for Indian nationals contemplating travel to Iran," the advisory said.

“Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice," the advisory stated.

Besides, Indians who are in Iran or planning a visit have been advised to register their details with the embassy in Tehran. Citizens have also been asked to regularly check the official website and social media platforms of the embassy for necessary instructions and updates.

“All Indian nationals currently in Iran, and those arriving in Iran, are strongly advised to register their particulars with the Embassy of India, Tehran, at the earliest opportunity. They are also advised to regularly monitor the Embassy’s official website and social media platforms for updates and any further advisories that may be issued,” it added.

Iran-US peace deal

Notably, Iran and US have agreed upon a 14-point proposal to end conflict in the Middle East. Representatives from both sides recently held a deliberation in Switzerland to materialise the proposal. Reacting over the development, US Vice President JD Vance said that recent peace talks with Iran have created a strong base for what could become a final agreement to end the conflict that began in late February.

“The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people,” Vance told reporters.

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