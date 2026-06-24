AGM: Achieved defining milestones with opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport, says Gautam Adani

New Delhi:

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said the conglomerate made a record capital investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during the financial year 2025-26. Addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026, Adani said that there can be no stronger testimony to the conglomerate's commitment to its long-term goals of nation-building despite facing challenges and criticism. This massive investment accounted for over 30 per cent of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure for the year.

"It is a statement of belief, and there can be no stronger testimony to our commitment to nation building than the scale at which we continue to invest in the infrastructure that will power India's next chapter," he said.

World's most integrated infrastructure platform

Adani emphasised that while others debated, the group advanced its mission to become the world's most integrated infrastructure platform across energy, transport, logistics, utilities, and industrial manufacturing.

"We did not bend or pause because what we have always been defined by is not the noise that surrounds us but the strength of our response, not the intensity of the challenge but the clarity of our purpose, not the criticisms but the nation-building we intensely believe in," Adani said, citing the group's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue earlier this year as a primary example of this belief where shareholders answered doubt with conviction and participation.

Achievements across the group's airport

Adani also highlighted key achievements across the group's airport, digital infrastructure, mining, cement and defence businesses during the Annual General Meeting 2026.

“In airports, we achieved two defining milestones with the opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new integrated terminal building at Guwahati airports, both inaugurated by our Prime Minister,” he said.

Highlighting that both airports made it to the list of the world's seven most beautiful airports, Adani said Adani Cement contributed to iconic national projects, ranging from the Chenab Railway Bridge to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Highlighting tangible examples from the past fiscal year, Adani stated that the transmission order book at Adani Energy Solutions rose to Rs 72,000 crore. The company secured several major projects, including the Khavda South Olpad HVDC line, reinforcing its position as India's only private-sector player with proven HVDC capability.

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