Vettuvam: Makers unveil Sobhita Dhulipala's first look from Pa Ranjith's sci-fi on her birthday | See poster

New Delhi:

The makers of Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming film Vettuvam unveiled the first look of the actress on Sunday, May 31, 2026, coinciding with her 34th birthday. The sci-fi film is directed by Pa Ranjith, who also directed Rajinikanth’s Kabali.

The poster offers a glimpse of her character in the much-anticipated project, sparking excitement among fans. However, details regarding the film, including its plot and cast, are still awaited.

Sobhita Dhulipala's first look from Pa Ranjith's sci-fi Vettuvam unveiled

While sharing the poster, the production house Neelam Productions wrote in the caption, "To a rare blend of strength and grace, may the year ahead bring roads worth taking, winds worth chasing, and adventures that reveal more of the remarkable person you already are. Many happy returns @sobhitad. Wishes from team #PaRanjith08." Take a look below:

What's in Sobhita Dhulipala's first look from Vettuvam?

In the poster, Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen standing on a brick ledge against a dramatic, cloudy sky. She is dressed in an all-black outfit with a fitted top and loose pants. She looks confident and has a composed expression as she gazes into the distance. The poster hints at an intense storyline in the film.

Internet reacts

Social media users and fans quickly reacted to the post and wished Sobhita for her film. One user wrote, "This already feels iconic." Another commented, "Good luck, Sobhita akka." Users also praised her look from the film, calling it "the real calm before the storm." One user wrote, "Power, grace, and fearlessness in one frame."

Sobhita Dhulipala's work front

On the film front, the actress was last seen in the Telugu film Cheekatilo, which premiered on Prime Video on January 23, 2026. The film was directed by Sharan Koppisetty and also stars Vishwadev Rachakonda and Vadlamani Srinivas in key roles.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya posts cute pictures for wife Sobhita's birthday: 'Grateful I get to do life with you'