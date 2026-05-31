Naga Chaitanya posts cute pictures for wife Sobhita Dhulipala's birthday: 'Grateful I get to do life with you'

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated his wife Sobhita Dhulipala's 34th birthday with a heartfelt message online. The Thandel actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on Sunday, May 31, 2026, expressing gratitude for having her by his side.

His post quickly drew attention from fans, offering a glimpse into the couple's life together months after their wedding. The duo got married on December 4, 2024, in a traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya's birthday wish for Sobhita Dhulipala

Sharing a carousel of photographs, Chaitanya wrote, "Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad. Grateful I get to do life with you." Fans and social media users flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Sobhita. The actress also responded to the post, writing, "Thank you, bangaaram."

Naga Chaitanya's birthday post for Sobhita Dhulipala includes photos of the couple’s simple, private moments, from cosy date nights and trekking trips. So far, the post has garnered over 221K likes and more than 700 comments.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's work front

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller Cheekatilo alongside Vishwadev Rachakonda and Vadlamani Srinivas. She is best known for her roles in films and series like Major, The Night Manager, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 and Made in Heaven.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi and is going to be seen in Karthik Varma Dandu's directorial Vrushakarma. His upcoming film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B.

For the unversed, before marrying Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna Akkineni’s son Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021, after four years of marriage.

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