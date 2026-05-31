Jana Nayagan release date still under wraps, H Vinoth makes cryptic statement regarding Vijay's film

New Delhi:

Tamil superstar and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, has been stalled at the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) for the past five months. Now, director H Vinoth has finally addressed the issue regarding the film's release.

Recently, during a promotional interview for the film Parimala & Co, Vinoth was asked about the release of this particular movie. The interview, conducted on SS Music, featured Vinoth alongside Pandiraj, Pa Ranjith, Sandy Master and Santhosh.

It is not in my hands: H Vinoth

During the conversation, the anchor asked him, "The people of Tamil Nadu have already asked this question and now I am asking it too, when will Jana Nayagan be released?" While the audience was visibly excited by this question, Vinoth offered a somewhat cryptic response. He stated, "It is not in my hands. I don't even have the courage to tell the truth."

Bobby Deol on Jana Nayagan release

Director Vinoth made this statement concerning the film's release. Prior to this, when Bobby Deol spoke to Amar Ujala, he had said, "I haven't received any information yet regarding when this film will be released. It is possible that it might be released next month, on Vijay's birthday."

The film's star cast

In H Vinoth's film Jana Nayagan, Vijay will be seen alongside Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde. As of now, the suspense surrounding the film's release date continues.

Why was the film's release date postponed?

According to reports, the film was first screened before the CBFC's Examining Committee in December 2025. At that time, certain changes and cuts were recommended for specific scenes. The filmmakers resubmitted the film after making the necessary modifications. However, complaints regarding certain scenes subsequently surfaced and the matter was escalated to the Revising Committee. For this very reason, the film's release faced repeated delays.

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