Aap Ki Adalat: 'Bura to lagta hi hai,' Bobby Deol recalls losing Jab We Met despite friendship with Imtiaz Ali

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol revisited one of the biggest disappointment of his life on Aap Ki Adalat. During this show, the actor spoke about how he had lost out on the opportunity to star in the movie, Jab We Met, which turned out to be a highly successful venture starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, which was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Bobby admitted that he had actually been attached to the project right from its inception and had felt very disappointed about losing such an important project. However, even after that, he has remained a good friend of Imtiaz Ali.

Bobby Deol opens up about replaced in Jab We Met

Talking about being hurt by Imtiaz Ali's decision, "We are friends and I was heartbroken because I was going through a time when I wanted a film like this and I had a lot of confidence in Imtiaz. When I saw the rough cut of Socha Na Tha, I got so taken with his work because he is such a good director and we should work with him. So we agreed that we will make it but when your position in the market is not good then no one backs you."

The Bandar actor further added, "Time passed and the people that I approached, the same producer when I talked about Imtiaz to them they said 'Imtiaz is expensive,' the same producer made this film, the same actress that earlier said no and I spoke to her she was in it but I was not. This happened, so my heart hurts. Moreover, when these things happen happen it can never be good and when I started working on myself I decided this has to be my strength. I have gone through the anger I have gone through whatever, should become your strength because you can't just keep crying about it and I think these were learnings and I have learnt from these things and I have no complaints that I have done this or that."

Watch the full interview here:

For the unversed, Jab We Met released in October 2007 featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. This was Imtiaz Ali's second film and became one of the top-grossing Hindi films of the year, cementing its status as a romantic cult classic.

Also Read: Aap Ki Adalat: Bobby Deol's debut film was shelved after 27 days as Shekhar Kapur chose Bandit Queen