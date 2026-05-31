RCB vs GT IPL Final Live Score: Gujarat Titans hope to forget ghosts of the past, set sights on title

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for the final of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides are taking on each other to get their hands on their second potential title. Coming in as the defending champions, RCB will hope to deliver another strong showing and secure their second IPL title. It is interesting to note that Royal Challengers Bengaluru made quick work of Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the tournament, defeating them by 92 runs and making their way into the IPL 2026 final, however, with the venue changed, it could be interesting to see if RCB manage to replicate their performance.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, despite losing Qualifier 1 of the tournament, went down to Qualifier 2 and dominated Rajasthan Royals to reach the final. Gujarat Titans have had a brilliant record against Rajasthan Royals, and they put that to the test once more as Shubman Gill's century propelled the side into their third IPL final. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, GT will hope to lift their second IPL title, but they have to corss their biggest hurdle in defending champions RCB.