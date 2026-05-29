Five killed, several injured after under-construction bridge collapses during storm in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP):

At least five people were killed and several others injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa River collapsed during a severe storm in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

According to reports, the slab and pier of the bridge, along with the scaffolding structure, collapsed amid strong winds during construction work. The incident took place at the under-construction Kandaur-Morakandar bridge under the jurisdiction of Kurara police station.

Officials said several workers were present beneath the structure when it collapsed. While five deaths have been confirmed so far, fears remain that more people may still be trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations underway

Following the incident, district administration officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local police and administrative officials, are engaged in clearing debris and searching for survivors.

Senior officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Circle Officer (CO), and police personnel from multiple stations, are present at the accident site. Further details are awaited.

(Report: Pankaj Dwivedi)

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