Six killed, over 10 injured as Delhi-Bihar bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Unnao:

At least six people were killed and more than 10 others injured after a bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar lost control and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday, said police. The accident occurred at kilometre number 262 of the Agra Lucknow Expressway in the Auras police station area.

Passengers who sustained serious injuries were referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow for treatment.

According to Auras SO Sanjeev Kushwaha, among those killed in the accident were a sub-inspector and a prisoner who were travelling on the bus.

The deceased sub-inspector was identified as Ramchandra. According to officials, Ramchandra had travelled from Siwan to Delhi along with prisoner Chhatrapal and was returning when the accident took place.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched relief operations.

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