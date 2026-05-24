Trainee aircraft makes emergency landing in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh after technical glitch

Aligarh:

A trainee aircraft made an emergency landing in a field near Chandauda village in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after reportedly developing a technical glitch shortly after take-off, said officials.

According to officials, the aircraft, bearing registration number VT-PFB and operated by a private aviation company, had taken off from Dhanipur Airport at around 9 am for a training sortie.

Soon after take-off, the pilot detected a technical problem in the aircraft, belonging to the Pioneer Flying Club, and safely carried out an emergency landing near Changeri village in the Harduaganj area.

The sudden landing created panic and drew a large crowd from nearby villages to the spot. However, no injuries or damage were reported in the incident.

Collectorate Aligarh, Atul Kumar Gupta, said there was a trainee pilot and an instructor onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident. "There was a trainee pilot and an instructor on the aircraft. They took off at 9 am from the airport and made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch. Both of them are safe along with the aircraft," he said.

The official added that permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would be required before further action and that a team from Delhi is expected to arrive to investigate the incident.

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