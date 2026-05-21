Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall in Ghaziabad, six fire tenders rush to spot

Ghaziabad:

A massive fire erupted in the projector room of the cinema located within Pacific Mall. Half a dozen fire tenders are engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control. The incident was reported at Pacific Mall, situated on the Kaushambi-Anand Vihar border, within the jurisdiction of the Link Road Police Station.

Another fire broke out in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar on Wednesday

Another fire broke out at a paint factory in Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, triggering panic in the surrounding industrial area, officials said.The blaze erupted at the Mega Paint factory located in the Vivekanand Industrial Area.

Employees working inside the unit rushed out to safety as flames rapidly engulfed a large section of the factory, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky, they said.



According to fire department officials, information about the fire was received at 4.03 pm, following which fire tenders from Kavi Nagar, Kotwali, Sahibabad, Vaishali, and Modinagar stations were rushed to the spot.



As a precautionary measure, additional fire teams from Hapur and Noida were also called in. A total of 12 fire tenders were deployed and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly an hour of efforts, officials said.

Chemical drums stored inside the factory exploded with loud blasts

During the firefighting operation, chemical drums stored inside the factory exploded with loud blasts, creating panic among residents and workers in nearby units.



Authorities alerted adjoining factories in the industrial area to prevent the fire from spreading further. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said prompt action by firefighters helped contain the blaze before it could spread to nearby factories. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, though goods and machinery inside the factory were extensively damaged, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately. He also instructed authorities to ensure proper treatment for any injured persons and expedite relief operations, according to an official statement. Officials said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Report: Zuber Akhtar

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