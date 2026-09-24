Gyanesh Kumar should be criminally prosecuted for 'treason' for allowing 'unfair' election: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi:

Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said CEC Gyanesh Kumar should be criminally prosecuted for 'treason' for allowing an 'unfair' election. She went on to say that anybody who plays around with the democratic process of elections is committing treason against this nation and tampering with voter rolls and deleting 13 crore voters is a criminal act against democracy, the Constitution and the nation.

CEC should be criminally prosecuted: Priyanka

“Anybody who plays around with the democratic process of our elections is committing treason against this nation. That is a very clear stand. I do not think anybody in that position should have legal protection. Tampering with voter rolls and deleting 13 crore voters is a criminal act against democracy, the Constitution and the nation... I do not see why the Election Commissioner should have protection if he has done an illegal act. He has been fully aware that this is happening under his nose; his colleagues have brought it to his attention, he has ignored it and intentionally allowed an unfair election to take place. He should be criminally prosecuted just like any other criminal,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also added that any attempt to interfere with the democratic process of elections was a serious offence against the Constitution and the country.

“My response is very, very clear. Anybody who plays around with the democratic process of our elections is committing treason against this nation. That is our very, very clear stand,” she said.

Priyanka questions legal protection available to the CEC

She also questioned the legal protection available to the CEC in case illegal actions were established. “I do not think anybody in that position should have legal protection in the way that he has—the Chief Election Commissioner has—if they have done illegal acts,” she said.

Moreover, she also alleged that tampering with electoral rolls and large-scale deletion of voters would constitute a serious offence.“Tampering with the voters' rolls, deleting, I believe, 13 crore voters... is a criminal act against democracy, against the Constitution, and against the nation,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi further alleged that if the CEC was aware of irregularities, was informed by fellow commissioners and still allowed them to continue, he should face criminal proceedings.

The statement from Priyanka Gandhi came amid a political controversy following an Indian Express report claiming that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months concerning decisions and orders related to electoral-roll procedures and the SIR process.

However, the Election Commission rejected any suggestion that the reported internal deliberations undermined its functioning. The poll panel clarified that written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks were part of normal functioning in a multi-member constitutional body.

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