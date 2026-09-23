Azamgarh man who shot wife, two priests and took three children hostage killed in encounter; son dies too

Azamgarh:

A man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and two priests before taking three children hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh was killed in a police encounter, police said on Wednesday. During a standoff with the police, the man also shot at one of his children, a son, who also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Azamgarh SSP Anil Kumar said, "Upon the police's arrival at the scene, the accused locked his children inside a room. The police attempted to persuade him to surrender and release the children safely, even enlisting the help of his family members during these negotiations. The accused threatened to shoot the police and his family and to kill the children; amidst this, he shot his own son. Hearing the gunshot, the police immediately entered the room, where the accused began firing indiscriminately at them. Despite warnings and warning shots fired into the air, the accused persisted in his indiscriminate firing; consequently, the police opened fire in self-defense and to protect the children, injuring the accused. Both the accused, Arvind, and his son succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital. Further legal proceedings are underway."

The story is being updated.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Also Read

40-year-old man dies, wife injured after Thar hits scooter in Greater Noida; driver absconding

Class 2 girl dies after collapsing in classroom, locals blame loud DJ sound during Ganesh immersion