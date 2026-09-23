Mayawati appoints Ishan Anand as BSP national coordinator after Akash Anand's removal from key post

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has decided to elevate her younger nephew Ishan Anand in the party organisation ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Ishan Anand has been appointed as the party's national coordinator following the removal of his elder brother Akash Anand from a key organisational position. The decision was taken during a major meeting of BSP national office-bearers at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday.

As per details, the meeting focused on strengthening the organisation and reviewing preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The BSP leadership discussed strengthening the organisation, reviewing the party's preparedness and assigning responsibilities to national-level office-bearers. Mayawati has been making several changes in the BSP's organisational structure in recent weeks. The latest move involving Ishan Anand comes shortly after the party chief ruled out any further organisational responsibility for Akash Anand and his sister Deepika Anand.

Who is Ishan Anand?

The organisational change took place in front of the party's senior office-bearers during the Lucknow meeting. Ishan Anand touched Mayawati's feet and sought her blessings in the presence of the leaders. He was subsequently seated in the first row alongside senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra. A short while later, the party announced Ishan Anand's appointment as national coordinator. Unlike his elder brother Akash Anand, Ishan Anand has so far largely stayed away from leading public rallies and major party meetings. His work within the BSP has primarily been behind the scenes, with responsibilities linked to digital media, the youth wing and technology-related strategies. Anand's elevation now gives him a much more prominent organisational role as he will be tasked with helping strengthen the party's organisation at the national level and coordinating its activities across different states, sources said.

Akash Anand removed from BSP

Akash Anand had previously held several important positions in the BSP, including national coordinator and national convener. Mayawati removed him from the post of chief national coordinator on September 3, saying he needed greater political maturity before being entrusted with a major responsibility. He was later removed from the party altogether. The latest organisational reshuffle has therefore placed Ishan Anand in greater focus as the BSP prepares for the next round of Assembly elections.

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