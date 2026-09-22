Class 2 girl dies after collapsing in classroom in UP, locals blame loud DJ sound during Ganesh immersion

A seven-year-old Class 2 student in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur died after she reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness in her classroom while a Ganesh idol immersion procession was passing beside her school on September 21. Local residents alleged that the loud DJ music played during the procession caused the girl to faint.

The girl, identified as Vaishnavi, was taken to hospital by her teachers after she collapsed. Doctors declared her dead. However, Balrampur Police said the exact cause of her death has not yet been established and denied that her death had been confirmed to be caused by the DJ's loud sound.

Class 2 student Vaishnavi collapses in classroom

According to police, Vaishnavi was a Class 2 student at a private school in Balrampur Nagar. She was attending class when a Ganesh idol immersion procession passed alongside the school.

Local people alleged that the loud DJ music being played during the procession caused the girl to suddenly collapse on her seat and lose consciousness. Her teachers immediately took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged.

Ban on DJs decided at a meeting in Balrampur

Following the girl's death, a meeting was held at the Nagar Palika Parishad auditorium with representatives of various social and religious organisations.

The meeting decided to impose a complete ban on DJs in the town.

Nagar Palika Parishad chairman Dr Dhirendra Pratap Singh expressed grief over the girl's death and said the decision had been taken unanimously in view of the incident involving the loud DJ sound. He said DJs would not be used during any festival in the town in future.

Singh also said that representatives of the Nagar Palika Parishad and various organisations would meet the district magistrate on Wednesday to demand a complete ban on DJs.

Police say DJ sound has not been confirmed as cause of death

Balrampur Police, however, said a claim circulating on social media that the seven-year-old girl died because of the loud DJ sound had not been confirmed.

According to police, the girl became unconscious in her classroom on September 21 for an unknown reason. She was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said the family had already cremated the girl's body and did not want any legal action. The incident was also not reported to police by the family.

The police are now examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the school. They said all aspects of the case are being investigated.

(With inputs from PTI)

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