Annamalai seeks meeting with BJP chief Nitin Nabin amid speculation over future in saffron party

Chennai:

Fresh speculation is swirling around former IPS officer and ex-Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, with reports suggesting that he may be on the verge of making a major political decision amid growing buzz about his future within the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to sources close to Annamalai, he has sought an appointment with BJP Chief Nitn Nabin, and a significant announcement could come as early as June 3. The development has fueled widespread discussions across political circles and social media platforms.

Annamalai opposes BJP's three-language policy

Rumours about Annamalai’s possible estrangement from the BJP gained momentum after he publicly voiced opposition to the Modi government’s three-language policy in a post on X. Since then, speculation about his dissatisfaction with the party has intensified.

What has further added to the intrigue is Annamalai’s silence. Despite being highly active on social media, he has not issued any statement dismissing the reports circulating over the past several days, leading many observers to believe that the speculation may have some substance.

Annamalai likely to launch new political outfit

Adding another layer to the unfolding narrative, reports in a regional newspaper have claimed that Annamalai could soon launch his own political outfit, tentatively named Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, although there has been no official confirmation from him so far.

Annamalai emerged as one of the BJP’s most prominent faces in Tamil Nadu during his tenure as state president from 2021 to 2025. Widely credited with expanding the party’s visibility and strengthening its grassroots presence in a state traditionally resistant to the BJP, he became a key figure in the party’s southern strategy.

Sources within his camp also suggest that he was unhappy with the BJP’s decision to align with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the Assembly elections. His supporters claim that he was largely sidelined during the campaign, a development that reportedly left him deeply disappointed.

With political speculation reaching fever pitch, all eyes are now on June 3, when Annamalai’s next move could potentially reshape the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

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