'I decided not to...': Annamalai opens up after being denied BJP ticket for Tamil Nadu elections

Chennai:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai on Saturday clarified that he had decided not to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and had clarified the party leadership about it. The clarification from the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer comes a day after his name was found missing from BJP's list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu elections.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after arriving from Kerala's Kannur, BJP's former Tamil Nadu unit chief said his role in these elections were to campaign for the BJP and other candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He further said he conveyed his decision not to contest the Tamil Nadu polls to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP president Nitin Nabin and party national general secretary BL Santosh.

"Right now, the party has given me the responsibility to campaign in Puducherry and Kerala till April 7 and from then till April 23 in Tamil Nadu. This is the responsibility given to me by the party. I will be fulfilling that responsibility," Annamalai said.

"I have already informed the core committee in writing that I will not contest from any constituency. Even the list of probable candidates sent to the high command for approval did not contain my name. So, it is not that I was denied a ticket. The truth is that I decided not to contest. Since this has become a topic of discussion in the media, I am clarifying it here," he added.

Annamalai was widely expected to lead BJP's campaign in Tamil Nadu after he helped the party's vote share reach double figure in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, he was removed Tamil Nadu BJP chief's position last year after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) returned to the NDA fold. Many reports indicate that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had put forth this condition that he must be removed for his party's return to the NDA.

Annamalai was reportedly against BJP's alliance with the AIADMK and was upset with the seat-sharing agreement under which the saffron party received 27 seats while the latter was given the lion's share of 169 constituencies. For this year's assembly polls, Annamalai was made in-charge for six seats, but he stepped down from that position, citing father's health. Though many reports said he was unhappy over being restricted to just six seats.

Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23. The results will be declared on May 4.

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