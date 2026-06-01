35 BJP MLAs take oath as West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari expands Cabinet | Full list

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday expanded his Cabinet, with 35 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs taking oath as ministers. The swearing in ceremony was conducted at the Lok Bhavan in Kolkata and the oath was administered by Governor RN Ravi.

West Bengal can have a maximum of 44 ministers, including the chief minister, as per Article 164(1A) of the Constitution of India.

Among the 35 MLAs who were sworn in as ministers were Arjun Singh, Tapas Roy, Saradwat Mukherjee, Jagannath Chattopadhyay and Shankar Ghosh. Other than them, Swapan Dasgupta, Dudh Kumar Mondal, Deepak Burman, Manoj Oraon and Gouri Shankar Ghosh also took oath.

Besides, BJP MLAs Rajesh Mahata, Indranil Khan and Malati Rava Roy were sworn in as Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge in the government.

Full list of BJP MLAs who were sworn in as ministers Serial number Name About the leader 1 Dipak Barman BJP's Dipak Barman won the Falakata Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Subhash Chandra Roy with a margin of 45,999 votes. 2 Tapas Roy BJP's Tapas Roy won the Maniktala Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Shreya Pandey with a margin of 15,644 votes. 3 Shankar Ghosh BJP's Shankar Ghosh won the Siliguri Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Goutam Deb with a margin of 73,192 votes. 4 Manoj Kumar Oraon BJP's Manoj Kumar Oraon won the Kumargram Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Rajeev Tirkey with a margin of 52,877 votes. 5 Gouri Shankar Ghosh BJP's Gouri Shankar Ghosh won the Murshidabad Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Shaoni Singha Roy with a margin of 31,521 votes. 6 Swapan Dasgupta BJP's Swapan Dasgupta won the Rashbehari Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Debasish Kumar with a margin of 20,865 votes. 7 Kalyan Chakraborti BJP's Kalyan Chakraborti won the Khardaha Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Devadeep Purohit with a margin of 24,486 votes. 8 Arup Kumar Das BJP's Arup Kumar Das won the Singur Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Becharam Manna with a margin of 21,438 votes. 9 Dudh Kumar Mondal BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal won the Mayureswar Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Abhijit Roy with a margin of 21,002 votes. 10 Sharadwat Mukherjee BJP's Sharadwat Mukherjee won the Bidhannagar Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Sujit Bose with a margin of 37,330 votes. 11 Jagannath Chattopadhyay BJP's Jagannath Chattopadhyay won the Suri Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Ujjal Chatterjee with a margin of 28,686 votes. 12 Arjun Singh BJP's Arjun Singh won the Noapara Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Trinankur Bhattacharjee with a margin of 17,656 votes. 13 Malati Rava Roy BJP's Malati Rava Roy won the Tufanganj Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Shib Shankar Paul with a margin of 26,457 votes. 14 Rajesh Mahata BJP's Rajesh Mahata won the Gopiballavpur Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Ajit Mahata with a margin of 26,675 votes. 15 Indranil Khan BJP's Indranil Khan won the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Ratna Chatterjee with a margin of 24,699 votes. 16 Koushik Chowdhury BJP's Koushik Chowdhury won the Raiganj Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Krishna Kalyani with a margin of 58,641 votes. 17 Gargi Das Ghosh BJP's Gargi Das Ghosh won the Kandi Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Apurba Sarkar with a margin of 10,335 votes. 18 Bhaskar Bhattacharya BJP's Bhaskar Bhattacharya won the Sreerampur Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Tanmoy Ghosh with a margin of 8,685 votes. 19 Dibakar Gharami BJP's Dibakar Gharami won the Sonamukhi (SC) Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Kallol Saha with a margin of 29,410 votes. 20 Sumana Sarkar BJP's Sumana Sarkar won the Balagarh (SC) Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Ranjan Dhara with a margin of 41,914 votes. 21 Joyel Murmu BJP's Joyel Murmu won the Habibpur (ST) Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Amal Kisku with a margin of 78,188 votes. 22 Ashoke Dinda BJP's Ashoke Dinda won the Moyna Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Chandan Mondal with a margin of 16,241 votes. 23 Anandamoy Barman BJP's Anandamoy Barman won the Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Sankar Malakar with a margin of 1,04,265 votes. 24 Hare Krishna Bera BJP's Hare Krishna Bera won the Tamluk Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Dipendra Narayan Roy with a margin of 34,729 votes. 25 Shantanu Pramanik BJP's Shantanu Pramanik won the Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Manab Kumar Parua with a margin of 20,878 votes. 26 Umesh Rai BJP's Umesh Rai won the Howrah Uttar Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Gautam Chowdhuri with a margin of 11,250 votes. 27 Purnima Chakraborty BJP's Purnima Chakraborty won the Shyampukur Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Gautam Chowdhuri with a margin of 14,633 votes. 28 Moumita Biswas Misra BJP's Moumita Biswas Misra won the Bardhaman Dakshin Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Khokan Das with a margin of 30,470 votes. 29 Kalita Maji BJP's Kalita Maji won the Ausgram (SC) Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Shyama Prasanna Lohar with a margin of 12,535 votes. 30 Bishal Lama BJP's Bishal Lama won the Kalchini (ST) Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Birendra Bara with a margin of 37,843 votes. 31 Ajay Kumar Poddar BJP's Ajay Kumar Poddar won the Kulti Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Abhijit Ghatak with a margin of 26,498 votes. 32 Biraj Biswas BJP's Biraj Biswas won the Karandighi Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Goutam Paul with a margin of 19,869 votes. 33 Dipankar Jana BJP's Dipankar Jana won the Kakdwip Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Manturam Pakhira with a margin of 4,760 votes. 34 Amiya Kisku BJP's Amiya Kisku won the Nayagram (ST) Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Dulal Murmu with a margin of 6,424 votes. 35 Nadiar Chand Bouri BJP's Nadiar Chand Bouri won the Para (SC) Assembly constituency in the 2026 West Bengal polls by defeating TMC's Manik Chandra Bauri with a margin of 33,721 votes.

With this expansion, the West Bengal cabinet now has a strength of 41, including the chief minister.

Adhikari was sworn in as the chief minister on May 9 at a grand ceremony in Kolkata in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's central leadership and CMs of NDA-ruled states.

Along with Adhikari, BJP legislators Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu also took oath as ministers on that day.