Five killed as speeding car jumps divider, crashes into KSRTC bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

At least five people were killed in a tragic road accident involving a car and a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus near Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred around midnight on Saturday when the car, travelling towards Bengaluru, allegedly hit the divider, crossed into the opposite lane, and rammed into an oncoming KSRTC bus.

Police said the impact was so severe that four occupants of the car died on the spot. The fifth occupant, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed during treatment. The victims were all youngsters aged between 17 and 22 years and hailed from Doddaballapura, officials said.

Driver might have lost control

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car was speeding and the driver may have lost control of the vehicle. The car was completely mangled in the collision, police added.

Meanwhile, all 43 passengers travelling on the KSRTC bus escaped without major injuries. Following the accident, the passengers were shifted to another bus to continue their journey.

Probe underway

A case has been registered by Madanayakanahalli Police, and further investigation is underway.

Joint Commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy said the exact cause of the accident is being probed, including whether the car driver and occupants were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. "We have gathered blood samples and have sent them to FSL for tests. Their background is also being verified," he told reporters.

The mother of one of the victims told reporters that her son had told her that he was going to a temple and would be late. "I have lost a son, who had come of age... He was working as a CCTV camera operator. They (all deceased) are friends, I don't know whose car it is," she said.

