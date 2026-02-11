Caught on camera: Two toddlers killed as school bus rams into scooter in Bengaluru; driver arrested | Video The school bus on the stretch was taking a turn and hit the two-wheeler before running over the toddlers. The bus driver was arrested, and a case was registered against him.

Bengaluru:

In a tragic road accident in Bengaluru, two children were killed after a school bus ran over them in the city on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place near the Thanisandra police station.

The deceased have been identified as Varsha (2), the daughter of constable Nagan Gowda, and Varsha (4), his niece.

How did the accident happen?

According to police, Constable Gowda was riding a scooter with two children while going out to buy milk. As the school bus took a turn, it collided with the scooter. The impact threw the children onto the road, where they were crushed under the bus and died on the spot. The constable survived the accident with minor injuries.

Police said the school bus driver has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for rash and negligent driving. The matter is currently under investigation.

Here's the video

Also Read: Karnataka: Bag containing gold, cash stolen from minister's office; Secretariat employee arrested

Also Read: Karnataka woman ends life alleging in-laws pressure for prostitution