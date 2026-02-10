Karnataka: Bag containing gold, cash stolen from minister's office; Secretariat employee arrested Authorities are also probing how such valuable items were brought into the secretariat premises without detection and whether standard security checks were properly implemented. Further investigation is currently underway.

Bengaluru:

A theft incident has been reported from inside the office of Congress Minister Byrathi Suresh at the Karnataka Legislative Assembly premises in Bengaluru. According to police, a man named Naveen had visited the minister’s office for official work while carrying a handbag containing approximately 300 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

Naveen later informed the police that he had accidentally left the bag inside the minister’s office. He realised the next morning that he had forgotten the bag and returned to the office, only to find it missing.

Following this, Naveen lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station. During the investigation, CCTV footage reportedly revealed the involvement of a DPAR Group D employee, who was seen carrying the handbag. The suspect has since been arrested by the police.

Authorities are also probing how such valuable items were brought into the secretariat premises without detection and whether standard security checks were properly implemented. Further investigation is currently underway.