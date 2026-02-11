Abhishek Sharma health update: Tilak Varma shares major update on India's star opener ahead of Namibia clash India's star opener Abhishek Sharma was hospitalised ahead of the clash against Namibia in Delhi. He was doubtful for the game and Tilak Varma has now shared a major update on the opening batter's health in the pre-match press conference.

New Delhi:

India are set to face Namibia in their second game of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Ahead of the clash, they are fretting over Abhishek Sharma, who was hospitalised due to a stomach issue and was also doubtful for the upcoming game as well. However, the star opener has now been discharged from the hospital and India might take a final call on his availability just before the match.

Tilak Varma confirmed on the eve of the game against Namibia that Abhishek has been discharged from the hospital and has been doing well since then. However, he didn't confirm if the left-hander is ready to feature in the playing XI tomorrow. "Abhishek went to the hospital, he went to get some tests done, and has been discharged now. He is doing well. We will decide how he feels tomorrow and take a call on the game," Tilak said.

Abhishek Sharma's maiden World Cup appearance was forgettable as he bagged a golden duck against the USA. It remains to be seen now if India will risk him against Namibia with the marquee clash against Pakistan coming up on Sunday (February 15).

Who will replace Abhishek Sharma in playing XI?

Sanju Samson is very likely to replace Abhishek Sharma in the playing XI for India if the latter misses out on the game against Namibia. Samson is the third opener in the team and he might end up opening the innings with Ishan Kishan, who also played in the game against the USA.

Tilak Varma also opened up on realising his dream of playing the World Cup at home in front of the fans. He is desperate to win the World Cup at home and wants to give his best for the team. "I am really happy to be back for the World Cup. I worked hard to gain fitness and want to win the World Cup for India," Tilak said.

