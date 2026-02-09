Karnataka woman ends life alleging in-laws pressure for prostitution Karnataka: Anjanabai's father Vijaykumar's complaint details about nonstop in-laws taunts branding her daughter as useless at cooking and worthless overall, spiralling into relentless daily clashes that crushed her resolve.

Bidar:

In a shocking incident from Bidar district in Karnataka, 25-year-old Anjanabai Shekhar Patil died by suicide last Friday afternoon (February 6), reportedly driven to despair by relentless harassment from her husband and in-laws who allegedly pressured her into prostitution. Her father, Vijaykumar, lodged a formal complaint at Basav Kalyan police station, accusing her husband Shekhar Patil, mother-in-law Arunabai and father-in-law Chandrakant Patil of mental and physical torture that pushed her over the edge. The case has sparked outrage, highlighting deep-seated domestic abuse issues in the region as police launch a thorough investigation.

Marriage turned nightmare

Anjanabai's marriage to Shekhar Patil in 2022 quickly soured into a nightmare. Shekhar, who sells pani puri for a living, often returned home late, sparking arguments when Anjanabai urged him to come back earlier. According to Vijaykumar's complaint, the in-laws constantly berated her, claiming she couldn't cook and was "no good," escalating tensions into daily fights that eroded her spirit.

Shocking allegations of coercion

The most chilling revelation came from Anjanabai's distressed phone call to her father, where she confided that her mother-in-law Arunabai was involved in an illicit affair and was pressuring her to join in prostitution. Vijaykumar alleges this immoral demand, combined with ongoing physical and emotional abuse, became unbearable, leaving his daughter with no escape and leading to her tragic decision to hang herself at her husband's home.

Police probe underway

Basav Kalyan police have registered a case against the three accused and are investigating the claims, piecing together evidence from the family's statements and the suicide scene.