Punjab youth shoots female classmate dead in Tarn Taran, then kills self; murder caught on CCTV | VIDEO Police said Prince Raj shot Sandeep Kaur inside the classroom and then shot himself. The shooting was caught on CCTV camera.

Chandigarh:

In a shocking incident, a female college student in Punjab's Tarn Taran was shot dead at point-blank range in her classroom by a youth who also shot himself dead with the same gun while other students watched in horror. The horrific incident was caught on CCTV inside the classroom. The murder took place at around 9.16 am on Monday. The woman and the youth were students at the Mai Bhago Law College in Usna.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village in the district, while the accused has been identified as Prince Raj of Mallian village. Both of them died on the spot in the shooting,

CCTV captures shooting

According to CCTV footage, Prince Raj is seen entering the classroom with a bag slung over his back. He approaches Kaur and another woman classmate and speaks briefly with them. The three then move to seats at the back of the classroom and continue their conversation.

Moments later, the footage shows Prince Raj suddenly standing up and opening his bag with his back turned towards the two women. He pulls out a gun, turns around and shoots Kaur at point blank range. She collapses to the floor as the other classmate recoils in shock. Prince Raj then places the gun to his temple and fires, falling to the ground.

The footage shows students inside the classroom panicking and running out immediately after the shots were fired.

A senior police official said the incident occurred just as classes were about to begin. Sandeep Kaur’s body has been sent for post mortem examination.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Senior police officials said CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

Sandeep Kaur’s mother questioned how Prince Raj was able to enter the college carrying a gun and demanded the strictest possible action against him.

Reported by Vishal Sharma